High school football roundup: East, Carson lose final non-conference games

From staff reports

CHINA GROVE — Luis Avilez’s 40-yard field goal sailed through the uprights late in the first quarter to cut Carson’s deficit against Robinson to 6-3.

That field goal proved to be a wakeup call for the strong Bulldogs (3-1). They jumped on Carson in the second quarter and won 38-3.

Michael Guiton threw for 86 yards for the Cougars, with Emory Taylor and CJ Guida making four catches each. Guiton was intercepted twice.

Jordan Galarza rushed for 50 yards for the Cougars (1-3).

Tanner Simpson intercepted a pass for Carson.

Next for Carson is the South Piedmont Conference opener at West Rowan.

•••

WELCOME — North Davidson overcame quite a few negative plays on its opening possession, converting on two third-and-longs and a fourth-and-long to take a 7-0 lead against East Rowan.

When the Mustangs tossed an interception on their second snap, they got in a 14-0 hole.

Continuing to hit big pass plays, North Davidson (1-3) made it 35-0 when it scored in the final minute of the first half.

Peter Simpson, who starred at West Rowan last season, had two TD catches for the Black Knights before halftime.

East was down 42-0, with a running block when Evan Porter broke loose and put the Mustangs on the scoreboard.

Porter caught a touchdown pass in the final minute for a 49-14 final score.

East (0-4) finished the non-conference portion of the schedule and starts SPC play at Concord next Friday.