EFNEP make partnership with Essie Academy

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 10, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

Rowan County Extension Expanded Food Nutrition Education Program Educator Kysha Rooks has made a partnership with Essie Academy Principal Dr. Latisha Feamster. An EFNEP educator will teach Show Me Nutrition Curriculum. Show Me Nutrition is a nutrition education program for youth grades K-8. Six lessons will be be taught once a month for six months.

Show Me Nutrition supports grade level expectations for math and communication arts, as appropriate. Each of the six lessons comprising the Show Me Nutrition sequence teaches several important health themes, such as nutrition, food safety, physical activity, how media may influence nutrition and body image. Age appropriate content, activities and handouts makes learning about healthy eating fun for students and all grade levels.

For more information on youth nutrition classes, contact Kysha Rooks at kjrook@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8995.

