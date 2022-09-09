Rufty-Holmes kicks off Senior Center Month

SALISBURY — September is National Senior Center Month and Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, on South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, is kicking it off with programs “designed to encourage healthy, vibrant lives for those 55” and older, according to media manager Tyler Kent.

The center offers a program called “Choose your own adventure” that they have created in partnership with Rowan Moves, an initiative of Healthy Rowan.

“The center is encouraging people of all ages to meet at Optimist Park across from the Senior Center Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.” Kent said. “Walk the paved path, exercise on the park’s outdoor fitness equipment, try your skills at the Basketball free throw court or test your agility on the obstacle course. Enjoy music, giveaways, healthy snacks, and water. Guests are encouraged to try the center’s indoor Chair Yoga at 11 a.m. or Chair Volleyball at noon. Celebrate with the center’s older adults having fun getting fit.”

Rufty-Holmes Senior Center offers programs and services to engage in creating healthy mind, body, spirit, and community connections. There are options including a local fitness center, tasty dining sites, fun activities and travel, support groups and a place to make friends. Outreach services include family caregiver support, transportation, Medicare insurance counseling and tax assistance, to name a few.

Over 3,000 Rowan County older adults are active participants. The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is located at 1120 S. MLK Jr Ave. Check out the monthly newsletter and additional information at www.ruftyholmes.org or pick up a newsletter under the carport at the facility.