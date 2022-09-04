One dead in motorcycle accident involving two bikes, one pick-up

SPENCER — A 41-year-old man has died as a result of an accident in the 900 block of North Salisbury Avenue involving two motorcycles and a pickup about 6:30 p.m. tonight, say Spencer police.

A neighbor who lives just around the corner from the scene of the accident said he saw and heard two motorcycles “flying up the road.” He thought he heard the moment of collision.

According to a press release from Spencer Chief Michael File, by the time officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Russell Earl Bacon, of East Spencer, had succumbed to his injuries.

An additional victim was transported by ambulance to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

The Salisbury Police Department’s traffic crash reconstruction team assisted the Spencer Police Department with this investigation.

Additionally, it was reported an EMS vehicle on its way to this accident was itself involved in a motor vehicle collision. Three civilian injuries were reported but no further details have come to light yet.

The motorcycle accident is an ongoing investigation and investigators ask that anyone who may have additional information related to this traffic accident contact the Spencer Police Department at 704-633-3574.