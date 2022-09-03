Library Notes: Fun, free programs for teens set to return this fall

By Amanda Brill

Rowan Public Library

The leaves will soon be changing colors and mornings will start getting cooler, leading to one of the best times of the year: fall. For teens 11-17 (sixth-12th grades), this means new fall programming at Rowan Public Library! Join RPL for some crafts, friendship, and fun in September, October and November.

In September, teens will be invited to make paracord rope bracelets as a survival tool and take part in a mock citizenship test to learn if they have what it takes to become an American citizen. There will also be a program all about basic first aid taught by retired Cabarrus County paramedic Allison Smith. Smith will teach teens the basics of CPR in a non-certified lesson and so much more.

October will include a Nancy Drew-themed escape room to help Nancy find clues and solve a mystery based on one of the classic mystery stories. Teens who enjoy astronomy and crafty activities can enjoy a constellation cross stitch program where they will be taught how to stitch their own starry patterns. For those who enjoy creepy and crafty programs, recycled dolls will be made into planters for low-maintenance plants and moss. This program will be similar to the Franken-Toys program from fall 2021 and give teens a chance to get their hands dirty and be a little destructive.

For November, teens can enjoy a two-part program all about making paper from recycled materials. At the end of these two weeks, teens will have handmade paper that they will be able to bind together into a small journal. Little flowers and dyes can be added to the paper to make it even more personal. While it’s not required to attend both weeks, teens are encouraged to attend both if possible so they can experience the entire paper-making process at work.

Teen programs run from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at all four RPL locations during the first three weeks of the month. Monday teen programs are at RPL South, Tuesday teen programs are at RPL Headquarters, Wednesday teen programs are at RPL East, and Thursday teen programs are at RPL West.

For teens interested in tabletop roleplaying games, a special group will meet at RPL Headquarters on the last Tuesday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. Slay dragons, find treasure, and learn how to play an exciting tabletop roleplaying game in this monthly meet up for TTRPG enthusiasts. No experience is required to attend, and all gaming materials are provided.

All fall teen programming will run between Sept. 6 and Nov. 17. See rowanpubliclibrary.org for more details or call Young Adult Librarian Amanda Brill at 704-216-8268.

Amanda Brill is young adult librarian at Rowan Public Library.