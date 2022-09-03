College football: Catawba pulls away from Livingstone to claim Mayor’s Cup

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s football team scored first and scored last, but in between it was just about all Catawba.

Catawba won 44-19 over the Blue Bears on Saturday evening in the first battle between the neighbors since 2013. The West End Classic and Mayor’s Cup were merrily revived in celebration of Livingstone’s new blue turf field.

Firecrackers boomed and rockets whistled at Alumni Memorial Stadium shortly after the final snap was in the books, but while the game was in session, the visitors did most of the celebrating.

Ridge Jacobs, a transfer from South Florida, was considered the most likely starting quarterback for Catawba. But he was out with a sprained ankle, so freshman Kam Hill managed the game with poise and threw two touchdown passes.

It helped Hill immensely that Catawba was able to run the ball consistently with a committee of backs working behind an aggressive offensive line.

While Catawba is 15-0 all-time against Livingstone, the game included plenty of anxious moments in the first half for the Indians.

Livingstone’s 6-foot-6 freshman quarterback Silas Cruse burned the Indians early for a 54-yard touchdown pass to Lasirton Bryant.

The Blue Bears maintained that 7-0 lead until their special teams faltered. A shanked 2-yard punt handed Catawba the ball at the LC 16, and Daniel Parker scored the tying touchdown for the Indians with 5:01 left in the first quarter. That TD was the beginning of avalanche of 44 straight points by Catawba.

Catawba missed a 50-yard field goal and Livingstone had a 33-yard field goal blocked, as that 7-all tie lasted deep into the second quarter.

Elusive running by Leroy Bracey Jr. put Catawba in position for a go-ahead field goal by Clayton Crile with 1:40 left in the first half.

It looked like the Indians would settle for a shaky 10-7 lead at halftime, but linebacker Christian Bennett corralled a deflected pass in the flat and steamed 22 yards for the pick-six that gave Catawba a 17-7 lead.

That interception proved to be the pivotal play.

Then Catawba dominated the third quarter, shutting down the Blue Bears with a fierce pass rush, while getting its offense in high gear.

Hill threw a strike to Will Sheehan in the back of the end zone for a 23-7 lead on Catawba’s first second-half possession.

Hill’s 5-yard connection to tight end Kobe Christian pushed the lead to 30-7 with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Bennett intercepted another pass to set up a touchdown run by Marquece Williams for a 37-7 lead.

After Livingstone experienced a bad snap on a punt, Catawba tacked on an easy touchdown to push its advantage to 44-7. Bracey got the score from the 9-yard line.

Livingstone didn’t quit and Catawba gave the Blue Bears some life with a muffed punt.

Cruse, who sat for a while, returned to throw two touchdown passes in the final eight minutes.

Matthew Henry’s diving grab accounted for the final score.