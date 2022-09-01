Rowan County man loses legs in accident

A 55-year old employee of Morrison’s Garbage Service was seriously injured late Monday night when a passing motorist veered off course and struck the man, pushing him into the truck and apparently cutting off both of his lower legs, according to family.

Christa Groves said her cousin, Crash Morrison, was working on a collection route on Long Ferry Road when a woman driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and hit Morrison. Groves said the car slammed Morrison against the stairs on the garbage truck, causing the traumatic injuries.

“The [Miller’s Ferry] fire department was there in less than three minutes, and it’s a good thing they were, because I think they saved his life, I’m not sure he’d still be here if they hadn’t been that fast,” she said.

Morrison ran his own garbage collection company for several years under his own name before going to work for his first cousin, Martin Morrison. Both of Morrison’s parents have passed away. Groves said Morrison has two sons, both of whom have special needs, and she and other family members have started a GoFundMe account because they can see the big changes coming in Morrison’s life and they want to help.

“We want to help convert his house to handicapped accessibility, help with physical therapy, and I would like very much to help him get fitted with prosthetics down the line if they decide that will work for him,” Groves said. “We didn’t see him a lot, but when we did, he was the sweetest, kindest person you would ever hope to meet, and the hardest worker – first in, last out. More than anything, I know he loved his truck, just getting in and going for a drive. I hate that he won’t be able to do that for a while.”

Groves said the family has set a goal of $20,000 for the fundraiser, but in truth, she hopes they will exceed that.

“We didn’t want to seem like we were being crazy, but we also know what the cost of home renovations and prosthetics are going to cost,” she said. The GoFundMe can be found here.