Salisbury Police Foundation to host inaugural fundraiser Sept. 28

SALISBURY — The men and women who don a uniform before work, attaching a badge and a gun belt and a belief in their mission to serve and protect others, need to know they have the support of the community.

These days, that support can and has faced challenges all across the United States. But here in Salisbury, a group of individuals have come together to form the Salisbury Police Foundation, the sole purpose of which is to provide additional support to local police officers.

Though the organization came into being in 202o, and has already done a number of things to boost both the overall department and individual officers, their first fundraiser will be a noon luncheon on Sept. 28 at Catawba College’s Crystal Lounge.

The organization was one of the outgrowths from the city’s participation in the Public Safety Partnership (PSP) under the Department of Justice. The PSP is a three-year program designed to enhance federal support of both law enforcement and prosecutorial services in state and local areas. Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes said during the city’s participation, the idea of forming a foundation came up and former Deputy Chief Shon Barnes championed the idea.

As it became clear the idea would actually be realized, Stokes said he sought out suggestions of folks who might be willing to help complete the creation and lead the charge going forward, and John Struzick’s name was at the top of the list.

“Once we got a grant from the Robertson Foundation that would essentially cover the costs of getting our 501(c)(3) status, John was ready to join.” said Stokes.

At a meeting Wednesday morning, members of the foundation gathered to finalize more details for the upcoming luncheon, and each member gave a reason for their service on the foundation.

“I volunteered with many non-profits over the last 40 years,” said Struzick, president of the foundation. “I worked in prison ministry directly with inmates in maximum security prisons in the state of Georgia for more than 10 years before coming to Salisbury in 2009. This foundation gives me the chance to serve in a different aspect of the law enforcement process, SPF bridges a gap in our community between those who want and need a safe city to live in and those sworn to protect and serve in this city. All of our people serving the city of Salisbury through the police department need and deserve our respect and support. Municipal budgets are always tight and many things that are truly needed get cut year after year. Serving on the SPF board gives me the opportunity to help in funding those needs that are not met through the city budget.”

The group has already provided several meals for officers at extended crime scene investigations, helped support a retirement, and with a single donation, completely renovated the department’s exercise facility. Jerry and Brenda Wood, whose son is an officer in Canada, donated the resources necessary to completely update the physical training room.

“I know people say ‘why not just buy YMCA memberships, but officers are allowed, with supervisor’s permission, to take 30 minutes on a lunch break to take off their uniform shirt, hang their gun belt in a locker, and get some exercise,” said Stokes. “Officers work all kinds of odd hours, and they need to be able to do that at 3 a.m. or 3 p.m., and they can’t take off the gun belt and hang it at the Y. So this is a tremendous benefit.”

The foundation recognizes that the job of police officer is stressful, and exercise is one way officers have of managing that stress.

Studies have shown that police officers, who are consistently exposed not only to the trauma of others, but to their own traumas on the job (car accidents, threats against their lives, injuries from conflicts, etc.), and as many as 35% can develop post-traumatic stress. But often, municipal budgets just do not have the capacity for paying for programs to address that kind of trauma. Helping provide some of those services is part of what the foundation is about. The planned luncheon, for which members of the public can purchase tickets, is one of what the group hopes will be several annual events.

“I wanted to be a member of a non-profit organization that works diligently to provide our department advanced training opportunities, new technologies and equipment, officer recognition and community outreach,” said Wayne Laney. “Every citizen benefits from a safer community and the SPF actively supports those efforts. And this group not only supports the department with time and energy and resources, but as a recruiting tool. People interested in becoming an officer can know that there is a support foundation that benefits officers beyond the traditional job benefits.”

“To have somebody actually looking out for me, as an officer, is tremendous,” said Stokes.

The makeup of the board does include several additional people with connections to the department, including a retired officer and the police chaplain.

“I was a police officer for 32 years,” said Karen Barbee. “I support law enforcement with all my heart. I support our community. I am so honored to serve on this board.”

Chaplain Tom Teichroew’s involvement with the department harks back 20 years, when he was personally impacted by a crime.

“Almost 20 years ago, on a Sunday afternoon, our neighbor across the street was shot and his car stolen,” he said. “His wife screamed for help, and neighbors poured out of their homes, but he died in her arms on the front porch. A short time later, police Chaplain Russ Williams gathered the neighbors together to bring healing to the neighborhood.”

Teichroew’s wife encouraged him to meet Williams because they were both ministers. Eventually, not only did they meet, but they began to pray together for the police department every Thursday morning for several years, until Teichroew, too, became a department chaplain.

“I believe God called me there that day to receive a burden for this city and this police department, a burden I still carry,” he said. “Police officers have a calling on their lives (Romans 3:15). They may not know God, but God knows them and called them to serve. Serving on this board is an opportunity to serve more effectively in building community support and connection with our police. A healthy connection between police, citizens and city government is a goal I will work for.”

The foundation is not trying to change the community’s mind about the police department, several members pointed out, but to start from a position of support and allow the community to join in.

“They are being the bridge, not trying to build the bridge,” said Stokes. And the approach is working. The department’s annual Christmas dinner and awards ceremony is usually catered, but this past year, when the caterer learned what the Foundation is working to do, she in turn made the dinner a contribution.

“I serve because I want the men and women of our police force to know they are seen, heard and appreciated,” said Jolene Philpott.

The foundation’s mission statement, adopted in 2021, says the goal is “to promote, solicit and distribute funds from donor support to enhance police services, and provide connection between the Salisbury Police Department and Salisbury residents.”

Stokes said the necessary equipment officers need — uniforms, boots, etc. — are of course covered under his budget. But the additional tools and benefits he would like to provide his officers is often out of reach.

“It’s wonderful to know that we have a community that is willing to support us so generously,” he said.

Information on donation levels for the luncheon or in general as well as details about the organization can be found at www.salisburync.gov/PoliceFoundation and residents can email PSFoundation@salisburync.gov with questions or for more information on how to get involved.