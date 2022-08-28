Kannapolis woman arrested on felony exploitation charges

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Police Department has charged Nina Elaine Barkley, 52, of Kannapolis, with three counts of felony exploitation of an elder/disabled adult and one count of felony identity theft. The charges are a result of a six-month long investigation.

Barkley was a staff member at Big Elm Nursing Center where she is accused of using her position of trust to gain access to a person’s bank account. She is accused of withdrawing $45,000 of the victim’s life savings over a period of several months.

During the investigation, it was discovered Barkley had also exploited other victims in other local cities and she has been arrested on those additional charges. She is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

If you have additional information regarding this suspect or this case, contact Investigator Wesley Wilson at 704-920-4031 or wwilson@kannapolisnc.gov.