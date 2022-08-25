Blotter for Aug. 25

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A burglary by unlawful entry was reported in the 200 block of South Craige Street in Salisbury Tuesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 12 noon Aug. 12 and 9 a.m. Tuesday.

• A motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Arden Road in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:12 a.m. Wednesday.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Jackie Jermaine Moore, 49, was arrested on charge of felony governor warrant on Monday.

• Richard Lee Dale, 34, was arrested on charge of felony possession of a firearm Monday.

• Jason Lee Church, 38, was arrested on charge of felony possession of a controlled substance on penal institution premises on Monday.

• Ira Ralph Wilson, 22, was arrested on charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender on Tuesday.

• John Christopher Hyde, 33, was arrested on charge of felony trafficking of heroin or opium Tuesday.

• A simple, physical assault was reported in the 4800 block of Jack Brown Road in Salisbury on Tuesday at approximately 2:10 a.m.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Courtney Lane in Salisbury on Tuesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 11 a.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $1,125.