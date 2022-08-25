Blotter for Aug. 25
Published 12:01 am Thursday, August 25, 2022
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A burglary by unlawful entry was reported in the 200 block of South Craige Street in Salisbury Tuesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 12 noon Aug. 12 and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
• A motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Arden Road in Salisbury on Wednesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:12 a.m. Wednesday.
In Sheriff’s Office reports:
• Jackie Jermaine Moore, 49, was arrested on charge of felony governor warrant on Monday.
• Richard Lee Dale, 34, was arrested on charge of felony possession of a firearm Monday.
• Jason Lee Church, 38, was arrested on charge of felony possession of a controlled substance on penal institution premises on Monday.
• Ira Ralph Wilson, 22, was arrested on charge of felony failure to register as a sex offender on Tuesday.
• John Christopher Hyde, 33, was arrested on charge of felony trafficking of heroin or opium Tuesday.
• A simple, physical assault was reported in the 4800 block of Jack Brown Road in Salisbury on Tuesday at approximately 2:10 a.m.
• Larceny from a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Courtney Lane in Salisbury on Tuesday. The incident was suspected to have occurred between 11 a.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. The total estimated loss was $1,125.