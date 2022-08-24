Area Sports Briefs: South grad Tyler named hitting coach at Duke

From staff reports

DURHAM — Duke baseball head coach Chris Pollard announced Monday the addition of Eric Tyler as the hitting coach.

Tyler joins the Blue Devils after working with Baseball Rebellion as a hitting instructor. Tyler is a South Rowan graduate who starred collegiately at East Carolina University.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eric to the coaching staff,” Pollard said. “He has a proven track record of developing hitters. Eric’s time as a standout player and assistant coach in one of the top programs in the country at East Carolina will undoubtedly bring a championship perspective to the Duke baseball staff. He has played and worked for one of the very best in the college baseball in Cliff Godwin. We are excited to start workouts next week.”

Tyler spent the last four years with Baseball Rebellion working as a hitting instructor as well as the chief operating officer and director of teams.

“I am extremely grateful and humbled to be a part of this great program and the Duke family,” Tyler said. “I look forward to working daily to ensure that the standard set by Coach Pollard and members of the program before me continues to be met.”

Tyler was ECU’s team captain during the 2016-17 season. After his graduation from ECU, he joined the Pirates coaching staff under Godwin. Tyler started at third base for the Pirates from 2015-17. During his time in Greenville, Tyler compiled a .296 average in 219 career games. He had 107 RBIs, 43 doubles, 72 walks and 14 home runs.

In his junior season with the Pirates, Tyler was named to the Charlottesville All-Regional team after batting .545 with a home run and two RBIs. A four-time American Athletic Conference Honor Roll selection, he set the ECU and AAC single-game record with eight RBIs against Jacksonville.

He received a degree in recreation and parks management with a minor in business administration from East Carolina in 2017.

High school boys soccer

West Rowan beat Mount Pleasant 2-1 on Tuesday. Mason Quarles and Juan Calleja scored the goals for the Falcons (2-1).

Assists were by Juan Ramon and Gio Romero. Jose Hernandez made eight saves.

High school girls tennis

Salisbury’s girls won 9-0 against Central Davidson on Tuesday.

Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams won singles matches for the Hornets (3-0),

Wymbs/Wymbs, Lawson/Barr and Williams/Burton were winning doubles teams.

Salisbury is home today for a Central Carolina Conference match against West Davidson.

•••

Carson rolled 9-0 in a South Piedmont Conference match with West Rowan on Tuesday. Bree Whittington, Allie Martin, Landyn Kesler, Kayla Cook, Brenna Smith and Maggie Cooper won for the Cougars.

High school volleyball

In Monday’s 3-2 win against Oak Grove, East Rowan (4-0) got 27 kills and 25 digs from Leah Hinceman.

Riley Hill and Peyton Whicker had 33 digs each.

Dani Steelman had five blocks, while Anasty Faavesi had five aces. Hallie Cox had 45 assists.

•••

South Rowan (4-1) swept Central Cabarrus to open South Piedmont Conference play on Tuesday. Leah Rymer had 19 assists. Ava Huffman had nine kills.

• South’s jayvees won their fifth straight. Avery Fisher had five aces.

• South’s varsity swept A.L. Brown on Monday. Rymer had 19 assists and 10 kills. Meredith Faw had 14 kills. Laney Beaver had 19 assist. Jamilyn Rollins had four aces.

College football

Charlotte 49ers seniors Chris Reynolds and Markees Watts have been named 2022 team captains in a vote by the players. Two additional game captains will be named on a weekly basis.

Local golf

The Country Club of Salisbury will once again host the historic Crowder-Dorsett Memorial 4-Ball Labor Day Golf Tournament.

The field consists of 308 players.

Qualifying takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be 102 teams competing for 16 spots in the Championship Flight and 64 spots in eight Open Flights.

Thirty-two Senior teams are competing for seven spots (plus the defending champs) in the Senior Championship Flight and eight spots in an Open Flight.

The Super Senior Division has 20 teams competing for seven spots (plus the defending champs) and eight spots in an Open Flight.

Playoffs to make the Championship Flight or for making the field will be conducted on Sunday afternoon.

Spectators are allowed.

Volunteers and sponsors such as New Sarum, Blandy Harwood, Novant, Cheerwine, Wallace Realty, Penrod Medical and Statewide Title make the event possible.

•••

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Ray Pope with a net of 64.18. Low ‘B’ Fight player was Wayne Kluttz with a net of 60.87

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Jim Brown with a net of 59.81. Low ‘D’ Flight player was Steve Butner with a net of 62.27.

Pope shot a 76 to take low gross, while Kluttz won low net.

Larry Perrell was the Super Senior winner with a net of 73.47.

Mel Smith eagled the par-4 17th hole.

Three members shot their age or better. Mel Smith, 77, shot a 77. Kluttz, 78, shot a 77. Brown, 82, shot an 80.

Middle schools

Knox won 24-12 against Mooresville on Tuesday.