Letters to the editor: Aug. 23

Thanks for Civitan Centennial Celebration efforts

I want to offer a sincere “thank you!” to the members of the committee headed by co-chairs Diane Goodnight and Linda Jones who planned and coordinated our Civitan Centennial Celebration Luncheon last Thursday at the Salisbury Civic Center.

The members of this hard-working Committee were: Chuck Bowman, Bill Bucher, Beth Cook, Patty Lefevers, Mark Lewis, Wayne Mullis, Pete Prunkl, Rexx Rexrode, Jane Smith-Steinberg and Club President Lee Wagoner.

Over 150 people attended, including North Carolina Senator Carl Ford and other local elected officials, Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes, dozens of representatives from Civitan International, Civitan North Carolina District West and the leaders of many of the 33 Civitan Clubs who make up our District.

In addition we especially wish to thank Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander and Rowan County Commissioners Greg Edds and Jim Greene for presenting proclamations from the city and county recognizing the month of August as “Civitan Club of Salisbury Centennial Month.”

Our Civitan Club was recently recognized as the third largest Civitan Club in the world, and we proudly assert that this was only our “first One Hundred Years of Service” to the community of Salisbury. We invite you to learn more about our club by visiting www.salisburycivitan.org.

— Lee Wagoner

Wagoner is president of the Civitan Club of Salisbury