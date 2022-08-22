The shooting that wasn’t: Shout during game may have prompted chaotic reaction

SALISBURY — With about seven minutes left in the football game between Salisbury and West Rowan high schools Friday night, a mass exodus of Ludwig Stadium kicked in when, according to police, what sounded like a female shouted, “He’s got a gun!”

Police said initially they were told a fight had broken out behind the press box, but officers were unable to locate anything or anyone involved in a fight. As they were searching, one officer was advised by a parent that there had allegedly been a social media post claiming a shooting would take place in the parking lot near the library, which is near the press box.

But things were still relatively calm, according to police, until both officers and firefighters at the scene heard what sounded like a woman in the stands screaming that a man had a gun. At that point, people began to rush to get out of the stadium, and three people ended up going to the hospital with minor injuries from being stepped on, said police.

Witnesses have claimed they heard shots fired, but police say no police officer or firefighter heard anything that sounded like gun shots. In addition, no guns were found, no shell casings, no damage to any property, no injuries from gunshots, and they have been unable to identify the woman who screamed or the source of the possible social media post.

The Rowan-Salisbury School System issued the following statement:

“When something occurs impacting our school system, we want to keep you informed and provide you with accurate information. Out of an abundance of caution and in cooperation with law enforcement, the Salisbury High School vs. West Rowan High School football game ended early due to police reports of gunshots at the stadium.

The Salisbury Police Department has confirmed that there were no shots fired and no guns were found. We appreciate the quick action by Salisbury Police Department as well as the Rowan County Sheriff’s Department and first responders who worked to keep everyone safe.

Student safety is the highest priority for Rowan-Salisbury Schools and we are all working diligently every day to ensure that our school events remain a safe environment for all of our students and staff. We appreciate everyone’s efforts to work with us in that process.”

The game was called and an announcement was made that the stadium would be evacuated, but as it currently stands, police say there is no evidence a gun was fired.

“In any situation like this, of course it is difficult, but we encourage people to leave the area in as orderly a fashion as possible, help each other when you can, and try to stay calm,” said Sgt. Russ DeSantis.