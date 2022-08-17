Fire deemed accidental

SALISBURY — A fire that caused extensive damage to the back of a South Shaver Drive house, including a small part of the attic and the back porch, has been deemed by officials to have been accidental.

The 72-year-old woman, a resident of the home, who was injured in Saturday’s fire remains hospitalized at Novant Rowan Regional Health Center. Specifics of her condition have not been made available, but neighbors have expressed concern, and have offered up prayers for her recovery.

“I do pray that she will be OK, because they are just a wonderful couple of people,” Rebecca Gill said. Gill lives across the street from the burned house and said the residents have been her neighbors “I know more than 20 years.”

The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. and the first fire truck was on the scene in two minutes, according to fire officials. Firefighters located the woman within minutes, said officials, but she was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and possible other injures as a priority patient.

A combined task force including the Salisbury Fire Department, the Salisbury Fire Marshal’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division made the determination that the cause of the fire was accidental.