Blotter for Aug. 16

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police took a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle on Marriott Circle that occurred between 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 12.

• A resident reported damage from a hit and run on South Jake Alexander Boulevard that occurred about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

• A larceny on Lafayette Circle was reported to have occurred about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 12. Total estimated loss $550.

• The theft of a motor vehicle from Wedgewood Drive was reported to have occurred between 4 p.m. Aug. 12 and 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13.