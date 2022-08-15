Investigation into toddler’s death underway in Kannapolis

Published 7:57 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — According to City of Kannapolis Director of Communications Annette Keller, police and firefighters responded at about noon Monday to a report that CPR was being performed on a toddler in the 1000 block of East 10th Street.

Reports say when first responders arrived, the child had no pulse and was not breathing.

“Unfortunately, the child was declared dead at the scene,” Keller said in a statement.

The incident is under investigation and police say no further information was available as of press time.

 

