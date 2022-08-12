Rockwell plans for road repairs, new mural at town hall

ROCKWELL — The Rockwell Board of Aldermen voted to approve resurfacing efforts on several roads in town. The action will cover the cost of supervision, labor, equipment and materials.

South Hambley and Woster streets will have the ends milled and damaged asphalt excavated before the roads are repaved. Graded shoulders are also set to be installed to help prevent water drainage.

Cross Street, Williams Drive and Viscount Road will also have areas of asphalt excavated and then patched. Williams Drive will have two existing drainage structures removed, and two new drainage systems with grates and frames will be installed. Workers will dig a ditch there to improve drainage.

Carolina Siteworks will be in charge of the project, which is currently in preparation stages.

In other topics discussed:

• The Rockwell Fire Department is looking to hire a second full-time fire fighter.

• A mural is set to be painted on the side of the strip that houses the town hall.