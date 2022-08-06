By Ann Farabee

Emergency hotline!

Need help? Call Hebrews 13:6 — “The Lord is my helper. I will not fear what man shall do unto me.” Help is on the way!

Angry? Call Ephesians 4:26 —“Be angry and sin not. Let not the sun go down on our wrath. If we become angry and fail to handle it properly, we may hurt others and destroy relationships.”

Burdened? Call Psalm 55:22 — “Cast our burdens on the Lord — He will sustain us.” Cast means to throw or to hurl. Sustain means to carry, support, and hold up.

Afraid? Call Psalm 27:1 — “The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom shall I fear?” The Lord is the strength of my life. Of whom shall I be afraid?

Away from God? Call Jeremiah 3:22 — “Return ye backsliding children, and I will heal your backsliding.” I am the Lord your God. Are we a child of God who has been away from Him? We can return — and be healed.

Problems with the kids? Call Psalm 127:3 — “Children are a gift from the Lord.” Children are a gift from the Lord. (Repeat as needed.)

Need rest? Call Jeremiah 6:16 — “Thus saith the Lord, Stand in the ways, and see and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and you will find rest for your souls.”

Don’t understand? Call Proverbs 3:5 — “Trust in the Lord with all our heart and lean not to our own understanding.”

Weak? Call 2 Corinthians 12:9 — “God’s power is made perfect in weakness.” God uses us when we are weak! Are we weak enough for God to use us?

Sad? Broken-hearted? Call Psalm 34:18 — “The Lord is near to those who are of a broken heart.” Amazing! The Lord is even closer to us when our hearts are broken.

Faithless? Call Matthew 17:20 — “If you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, Remove to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you.” Nothing is impossible — all it takes is a little faith.

Does God Care? Call Psalm 139:17-18 — “How precious are thy thoughts unto me, O God! How great is the sum of them! If I should count them, they are more in number than the sand.” God thinks of us more than there are grains of sand?! Yes, God does care!

Need victory? Call John 16:33 — “Be encouraged! I have overcome the world!” There is victory in Jesus!

Call the emergency hotline now — Jesus is on the mainline!

Email one of your personal favorite emergency hotline numbers to annfarabee@gmail.com. I will add them to my emergency hotline numbers and email the updated version to you! I look forward to hearing from you!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker.