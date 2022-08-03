Blotter: Aug. 3

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies took a report of a theft of a motor vehicle from Deal Road in Mooresville that occurred between 5 and 7 a.m. July 29.

• A report was taken of a burglary on West Ritchie Road that occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. July 29. Total estimated loss $100.

• A report was taken of a larceny from Cooper Road that occurred between 4 p.m. July 29 and 8 a.m. July 30. Total estimated loss $9,910.

• Deputies investigated a report of property damage on Joe Lentz Road that occurred between 8 p.m. July 29 and 11 a.m. July 30. The victim reported that someone threw a beer bottle through the back window of their 2016 GMC truck, smashing the glass.

• A report was taken of a burglary on Mooresville Road that occurred between midnight and 6 a.m. July 31. Total estimated loss $500.

• Deputies received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred between noon May 27 and noon June 30. The theft was reported July 31. Total estimated loss $500.

• Joseph Neil Jarrell, 61, was arrested July 29 and charged with communicating threats.

• Kevin Daniel Cook, 41, was arrested July 29 and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

• Caressa Elaine Mounts, 22, was arrested July 29 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Thamera Tahquita Smith, 26, was arrested July 29 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

• Davon Maquez Taylor, 21, was arrested July 30 and charged with carrying a concealed gun.

• Jose Guadalupesilvan Lopez, 47, was arrested July 31 and charged with assault by strangulation.

• Thomas John Knudsen, 28 was arrested July 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Sydney Gayle Shultz-Walker, 26, was arrested on July 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Paul McCarter Felder, 42, was arrested July 31 and charged with felony breaking and entering a building.

• Keith Cato Hammie, 54, was arrested July 31 and charged with felony breaking and entering a building.

• Luther Franklin Ballard, 58, was arrested on July 31 and charged felony breaking and entering a building.

• Noah Gabriel Vanhoy, 18, was arrested July 31 and charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

• Daniel Ray Kesler, 33, was arrested July 31 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.