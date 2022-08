MOUNT ULLA — The annual Family Fun Fest, sponsored by the Rowan Democratic Party, will be held Aug. 13 at 3 p.m. under the Morgan Shelter at Sloan Park, 550 Sloan Road in Mount Ulla.

Along with a cookout, there will be speeches from local candidates, games, raffles, prizes, fun and fellowship. Donations will be accepted. For more information, text or call 704-796-7658.