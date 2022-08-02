Rowan Chamber of Commerce to celebrate 30th anniversary of Leadership Rowan

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce will kick off its campaign and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Leadership Rowan on Monday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the Business After Hours mixer at Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road in Salisbury.

The theme of this year’s campaign is “Chart Your Course” and chamber members are encouraged to dress in nautical costumes or wear pearls in recognition of the 30 years of successful Leadership Rowan classes.

Leadership Rowan alumni are invited to attend and will be competing for the bragging rights of “Best Class Ever” by having the highest percentage of attendance from their class.

“The chamber wants to help the entire business community chart their course for the future,” said Elaine Holden, chair-elect and campaign chair. “We want to celebrate the success of Leadership Rowan and invite anyone who is not yet a member of the chamber to get involved with the region’s largest business organization.”

Holden has selected a great group of team captains: Ashley Efird of F&M Bank, Donna Groce of Trinity Oaks, Orlando Lewis of Livingstone College, Christine Lynn of Catawba College, Brad Walser of Walser Technology Group, Elia Gegorek and Icela Trujillo of Minority Business Council, Landis Mayor Meredith Bare Smith of South Rowan Area Council and Cleveland Mayor Pat Pfeifer and Christine Brown Auman of West Rowan Area Council.

After the kick-off, all campaign volunteers will participate in sales training sessions to learn about new benefits and services. The sales training sessions are Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m. in person or Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. virtually.

The campaign runs through Sept. 16 with prizes being awarded at the chamber’s Sept. 19 board meeting. The goals are 30 new members, 90% retention of first year renewals, 10% Tiered Benefit Members for 2023 investments and $5,000 in non-dues revenue. Each team captain has recruited 10 team members to assist them. Prizes will be awarded for all the volunteers participating. The top producer will win a prize package valued at over $2,500. In addition, there are some special perks for all new members who join during the campaign.

The Rowan Chamber’s BAH mixer is free and open to members and interested business people who are thinking about joining the chamber. However, reservations are required by 5 p.m. on Friday to 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.