Junior Legion softball: Rowan wins second straight state championship

Staff report

MARION — There was no shortage of excitement in the mountains.

Rowan County’s Junior Lady Legion softball team beat the weather and spirited competition to take its second straight state championship over the weekend.

Representing Rockwell Post 112, Rowan won twice in extra innings to be the last team standing in the three-day event.

In its second game in the tournament, Rowan survived a 3-2 marathon that took three hours and 11 innings to stay in the winners bracket.

With heavy rain moving in, Rowan topped host McDowell County 5-4 in nine innings in Sunday’s championship game.

It was 2-2 going to the seventh. McDowell scored two in the top half. Rowan tied it at 4-all in the bottom half.

After neither team could score in the eighth. Kori Miller’s clutch hit with two outs in the ninth brought home the deciding run from second base.

Miller was named tournament MVP.

Jason Kluttz, Candice Miller and Chris Roberts coached the Rowan team.

Team members are Kori Miller, Eleni Miller, Kady Collins, Gracianna Barber, Chloe Shank, Addie Plott, Maddie Roberts, Danica Krieg, Maicy Miller, Lily Kluttz, Lacey Houghton, Kimberly Troublefield, Kaley Pfister, Ava Alderman and Lynley Pittman.

Eleven of the girls played on both state champion teams.

The Senior Lady Legion state tournament got under way in Marion on Monday.