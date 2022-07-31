Red Cross in need of blood donations, offering rewards to donors

Just as most cars need to be refueled constantly, so does the nation’s blood supply. The American Red Cross has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. Donors are needed to make an appointment to give in August to help prevent a blood shortage.

The decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink by nearly 20% in recent weeks. Type O negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed now.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

As blood and platelet donations drop, gas prices have risen in the U.S. As a thank-you for donating, all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.

There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice among participating merchants.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or by participating in any of the following blood drives in Salisbury:

• Aug. 1: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stallings Memorial Baptist-Salisbury, 817 S. Main Street

• Aug. 7: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 9275 Bringle Ferry Road

• Aug. 8: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Franklin Baptist Church-Salisbury, 3810 Highway 601

• Aug. 9: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, 612 Mocksville Ave.