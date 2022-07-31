Meals on Wheels Rowan to help feed pet companions of homebound seniors

Meals on Wheels Rowan is partnering with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary for its annual “August is for AniMEALs.” August is for AniMEALs is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.

Kimberly Hardiman of Hardiman Designs, Debbie Barnhardt of Barnhardt Jewelers, and Lorna Medinger of Hughes Plumbing Supply joined together to organize Meals on Wheels Rowan’s “August is for AniMEALS” in 2019. The event continues to grow each year. Last year Meals on Wheels Rowan collected almost two tons of pet food, raised over $12,000 for AniMEALS, and more than $5,000 for human meals.

August is for AniMEALS was such a success, that AniMEALS Chairwoman Kim Hardiman suggested Meals on Wheels and Faithful Friends join forces. Hardiman said, “We were blown away by the support we received last year, we set out to raise $10,000, and to raise over $17,000 was fantastic. As always, our goal is to go big or go home. This year we want to raise $20,000. By partnering with Faithful Friends we can benefit even more animals in Rowan County.”

“We are so thankful for Kim, Debbie and Lorna’s hard work in growing this fundraiser,” Meals on Wheels Executive Director Cindy Fink said. “The food we collect during August for AniMEALS lasts us about six months. We love the idea of bringing in Faithful Friends to share the proceeds and food.”

“We are really looking forward to this collaboration,” Faithful Friends Board President Marcia Parrot added. “We think that the pet support Meals on Wheels provides to their clients is incredibly important and we are grateful they are paying attention to the health needs of their clients and their pets.”

Monetary contributions will provide funds for rabies vaccinations, wellness checks, and grooming when needed. Currently, 58 Meals on Wheels meal recipients have pets and participate in the AniMEALS program.

“We take all breeds and all ages of cats and dogs, with a variety of health and medical concerns,” Faithful Friends Director Mary Padavick said. “Some stay for a few days, and some may be here for years. The food and donations we receive during August is for AniMEALS will allow us to continue to care for these animals while they are at the Sanctuary.”

This year the following local businesses across Rowan County will serve as pet food donation sites:

• Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary

• Hughes Plumbing Supply at 531 South Main Street, Salisbury

• Barnhardt Jewelers at 112 East Innes Street, Salisbury

• Dr. James K. Jolly, DDS at 1816 East Innes Street, Salisbury

• Lazy 5 Vets at 2916 South Main Street, Salisbury

• Stitchin’ Post Gifts at 104 South Main Street, Salisbury

• West Rowan Farm Home and Garden at 11575 NC Highway 801, Mt. Ulla

• Rowan Animal Clinic at 4155 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury

Meals on Wheels and Faithful Friends are bringing back Fuzzy Buddies Fun Day for the third year. This year Fuzzy Buddies Fun Day will be held at Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. The entry fee will be a donation of pet food. There will be plenty of fun activities for families and “fuzzy buddies,” including pet parades, pet contests, puppuccinos, a photo booth and more. Tracy Crotts and her trained dog Sugar will provide a dog trick presentation starting at 10 a.m.

Fuzzy Buddies Fun Day Sponsors include Hardiman Design, Randy and Kris Hall, Understanding Your Dog, LLC, Fisher-Greene Insurance Agency and Pro Electrical.

“We are incredibly excited for this collaboration, and Kim and the rest of the AniMEALs team have worked hard to put this event together,” Meals on Wheels Fund Development and Marketing Manager Alexandra Fisher said. “Pets are so beneficial to the well-being of seniors, and this fundraiser has helped our AniMEALS Program provide year-round pet food and healthcare support for pets of our participants. We are grateful for our generous donors and supporters, and we think they will be happy to support Faithful Friends as well.”

Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary would also like to thank the 2022 August is for AniMEALS sponsors: Salcoa Contracting, Exquisite Flooring, Jayne Helms Group, Hardiman Design, Richard’s Painting, GMC Glass, Godley’s Garden Center, Home Resources, Inc., Sapp’s Guttering, Barnhardt Jewelers, and Hughes Plumbing Supply.

For more information about the AniMEALS program, visit www.mowrowan.org/animeals-pet-food-program. For more information about Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, go to www.faithfulfriendsnc.org.