Kannapolis announces slate of new events, programs for the public

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis residents are invited to join in a series of different activities encouraged to increase civic engagement in the upcoming weeks and months.

The city announced Monday plans to host a National Night Out gathering, a Kannapolis 101 program and a Citizens Police Academy for members of the community.

National Night Out will be Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. at Veteran’s Park. The event is one taking place across the country in numerous other communities, and is aimed at growing relationships between residents and their local law enforcement agencies.

The event will offer free food, school supply giveaways, live music, children’s games and more. Members of the police and fire departments will be on-hand to meet and talk with those attending.

The departments are also holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 across the community. So visitors are encouraged to bring a new coat to donate to the event and be entered into a prize drawing.

Several non-profit organizations will be on hand providing information on community services or on volunteering with an organization.

The city also announced that Kannapolis 101, a two-month program, will be held, beginning Sept. 13, on Tuesday evenings from 6-8:30 p.m.

Kannapolis 101 is free to the public and teaches local residents about how Kannapolis operates, covering areas of government including:

• Finance

• Public works and water treatment

• Planning

• Police department

• Parks and recreation

• Fire department

• Economic development/downtown revitalization

Those participants in this program are also encouraged to join the Citizens Police Academy. The academy allows residents to take classes about patrol operations, traffic enforcement, defensive driving, firearms, K-9 operations, special operations (SWAT), felony investigations, interaction with the courts, community service programs and more.

The Citizens Police Academy will begin on Thursday, Sept. 15, and continue on a weekly basis through Nov. 28. These free classes are taught by Kannapolis police officers in a fun and relaxed environment which allows residents to foster relationships with officers.

It is recommended that participants take the Kannapolis 101 classes before enrolling in the Police Citizens Academy.

Seats are limited for both programs and registration is now open. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. Those interested in participating in either program can apply at www.kannapolisnc.gov/ Kannapolis-101 and www.kannapolisnc.gov/Citizens- Police-Academy.