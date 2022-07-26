Balloon release, candle lighting to be held in memory of Erica Parsons

In 2011, 13-year-old Erica Lynn Parsons disappeared.

Erica’s biological mother, Carolyn Parsons, had thought she was giving her daughter a chance at a better life by allowing her former brother-in-law and his wife to adopt Erica in 2000.

Instead, eventually, Erica’s adoptive father, Sandy Parsons, led police to her grave. Today, Sandy Parsons and his wife, Casey, are serving prison sentences for the abuse they heaped on the child, causing her death, and other crimes. Casey is serving a life sentence without parole, and Sandy is serving a minimum of 33 years.

Now, it remains essential to Carolyn to remember her daughter, to honor her short life and to make sure Erica is not forgotten. She and her daughter, Brittany Cline, will hold a candlelight vigil and balloon release in memory of Erica on July 30 at Granite Lake Park in Granite Quarry. The event will run from 4-8 p.m. and guests are invited to bring a candle to join the service. The park is located at 500 N. Salisbury Road (U.S. Hwy. 52).