Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church celebrating ordination of minister Sunday

SALISBURY — Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church will be celebrating the ordination of minister Shakeisha Holton Gray at John Calvin Presbyterian Church, 1620 Brenner Ave., on Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m.

Holton Gray, now living in Winston-Salem, was a longtime resident of Salisbury and has served as minister for Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church since the fall of 2021, first as part of a shared ministry, then as lead minister. She is a former hospital chaplain and a certified end of life care coordinator (death doula). Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church, a liberal religious community, has had a gathering in Salisbury since 2012 in addition to our gathering in the University area of Charlotte.

The church initially shared space with Temple Israel in Salisbury and after the sale of that property now shares space with John Calvin Presbyterian. The church also served as a sponsor for this year’s Earth Day Jam, participated in Salisbury Pride for several years and provided financial support through shared plate offering to organizations such as PFLAG of Salisbury/Rowan, Terri Hess House, Happy Roots and Rowan Helping Ministries. More information about Piedmont Unitarian Universalist Church can be found at www.puuc.org, and for more information about Gray and the ordination, please email her at shakeisha@puuc.org.