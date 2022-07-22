April Kuhn named interim Rowan-Salisbury Schools superintendent

SALISBURY — April Kuhn has been named interim superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

The school board made the decision Thursday afternoon in a called meeting. The board met for more than two hours in closed session to discuss next steps on its superintendent search. Kuhn is the district’s chief student services and compliance officer and formerly served as an assistant superintendent for advancement with a brief interlude working as an administrator at Pfeiffer University.

She will take over for Jason Gardner, who served as the most recent interim superintendent and the district’s chief academic officer. Gardner was tapped to become superintendent of Mooresville Graded School District for the coming school year.

Gardner had a 60-day notice requirement but he and the board mutually agreed that Aug. 5 would be his last day.

Board Chair Dean Hunter said the board reached out to Kuhn to see if she would be interested in serving once it knew Gardner was on his way out. Hunter noted North Carolina general statutes dictate superintendents have to live in the district they serve and it made sense for Gardner’s family to stay in Mooresville where they live.

Kuhn said she is excited for the opportunity.

“It’s a big job, and an important one,” Kuhn said.

She will have to delegate some of her current duties and in the immediate future figure out what she needs to hand off.

Kuhn is an attorney, but her early career background is in education and she pointed out there is a long list of legal policy connected to the field. She was an English teacher at Salisbury High School from 2004 to 2007. She has continued to work with educators and said she believes education is critical to the community.

“Did I think that was the path I would take? Probably not,” Kuhn said. “I knew that my path would be in service to others, and that has led me to this point.”

Applications to fill the superintendent position close on Aug. 1. Hunter said the district has received 10 so far, though one candidate withdrew, and the board plans to begin interviews in the next two weeks. He said it would be a lofty goal to have a permanent superintendent in place in the next three weeks. Classes begin Aug. 10.

Gardner had served as interim since April, when Tony Watlington resigned to take over the School District of Philadelphia.