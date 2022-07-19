Kannapolis approves funds for several Rowan community organizations

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council has approved tens of thousands of dollars in community funding to benefit organizations located in and around Rowan County.

The funds are part of a Community Development Block Grant that the city receives annually. The grant focuses on “activities that benefit low- and moderate-income residents.”

This year, Kannapolis was given approximately $56,000 in funds and chose to spread the resources among 17 different organizations in the community.

These organizations included:

AYA House, Inc. — $3,500 to cover operating expenses for transitional housing

— $3,500 to cover operating expenses for transitional housing Big Brother Big Sisters — $3,500 to support and grow a youth mentorship program in partnership with Kannapolis police officers

— $3,500 to support and grow a youth mentorship program in partnership with Kannapolis police officers Cabarrus Health Alliance — $3,500 to provide dental services for non-insured Kannapolis City Schools children

— $3,500 to provide dental services for non-insured Kannapolis City Schools children Classroom Central — $3,500 to provide free school supplies to Kannapolis City Schools (KCS) teachers

— $3,500 to provide free school supplies to Kannapolis City Schools (KCS) teachers Community Free Clinic — $2,000 to be used for a health equity program targeted at vulnerable populations

— $2,000 to be used for a health equity program targeted at vulnerable populations Cooperative Christian Ministry — $2,500 to support individuals and families in crisis

— $2,500 to support individuals and families in crisis Elder Orphan Care — $2,000 to assist with staff expenses associated with providing occupational therapy services

— $2,000 to assist with staff expenses associated with providing occupational therapy services Families First — $3,500 to continue the Early Learning Program

— $3,500 to continue the Early Learning Program Feeding Kannapolis — $2,500 for fresh produce for local families

— $2,500 for fresh produce for local families Junior Charity League — $2,000 to provide uniforms, coats, and shoes for Kannapolis City Schools children

— $2,000 to provide uniforms, coats, and shoes for Kannapolis City Schools children Meals on Wheels Rowan — $2,500 to provide free meals to Kannapolis seniors

— $2,500 to provide free meals to Kannapolis seniors Opportunity House — $3,500 to support the day shelter program that provides meals, showers, clothing, healthcare and computer access to those in need

— $3,500 to support the day shelter program that provides meals, showers, clothing, healthcare and computer access to those in need Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. — $3,500 for providing comprehensive housing counseling

— $3,500 for providing comprehensive housing counseling Rowan-Cabarrus YMCA — $10,000 to implement a senior health and wellness program

— $10,000 to implement a senior health and wellness program Rowan Helping Ministries — $2,000 to provide support for the Crisis Assistance Program

— $2,000 to provide support for the Crisis Assistance Program Salvation Army — $2,500 towards funds to provide rent and utility assistance to those in need

— $2,500 towards funds to provide rent and utility assistance to those in need Vision for Life — $3,500 for mentoring, diversity training and life skill opportunities for Kannapolis school children and families

City staff along with the City Improvement Commission have the responsibility of determining how to use these federal funds each year and ultimately must be approved by city council before going into effect.