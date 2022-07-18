Little League Softball: Rowan 8U team wins state

Staff report

Rowan Little League’s 8U softball team won the state championship on Saturday at Salisbury Community Park.

Rowan won two pool games last week. Rowan beat Pitt County 6-5 in the semifinals and won 11-4 against East Lincoln in the championship game.

Coaches are Jeff Bernhardt, Ashley Poole, Hillary Hampton and David Brown

Players are Callie Barrier, Payton Brown, Sabrina Jackson, Karsynn Karriker, Rylie King, Annalynn Kluttz, Paisley Lanning, Nelly Leonard, Kinsley Linton, Rebecca Lombard, Jaylee Nixon, Lily Poole, Emerson Raper and Carsyn Smith.