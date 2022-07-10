My Turn, Donald Pruitt: What is your definition of an insurrection?

I would ask the gentleman who wrote about the Jan. 6 insurrection; what is your definition of an insurrection? The episode of Jan. 6, 2021 was not an insurrection. It was a protest that got out of hand! The only shots were fired by Capital Police, killing an unarmed female veteran, Ashley Babbitt.

It is obvious that the writer was infected with TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). Would he say that he was happy with soaring gas prices, the doubling of grocery store purchases, severe shortages of many staple items, the millions of illegal aliens streaming across the Rio Grande River in addition to enough fentanyl to kill every person in this country? Does he feel safe with all the violence, murders and looting taking place across America?

Donald J. Trump is not responsible any of this. The frail senile cognitive challenged occupant of the White House has brought this chaos to our nation. Yet, folks like the aforementioned writer have been brainwashed by the corrupt biased media such as MSDNC. Donald Trump took a cognitive test and “aced” it. Joe Robinette Biden refuses to to be tested or the left leaning media has covered up the results of such an exam.

Trump was responsible for the economic boom during his four years in office. He launched the “warp speed” development of the COVID-19 vaccine. His actions led to the highest employment rate ever for African American workers. Weeks before he was elected, he was said to have colluded with Russian operatives. In fact, this was made up and paid for by Hillary Rodham Clinton.

When you go back in Joe Biden’s four decades in Washington, you see the trail of lies he has spewed about scholarships he received, his rank in law school, that Jill and he met on a blind date.

Joe Biden is unfit to be president. America is in danger of being replaced by China as the most powerful nation on the planet. Joe is a puppet of the fanatical Climate Change mob. This could lead our country back into the Dark Ages. Does the far left’s hatred of Donald J. Trump justify these results? I think not.

Donald Pruitt lives in China Grove.