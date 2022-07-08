Blotter: July 8

Salisbury Police

Police investigated a report of the theft of a Harley Davidson motorcycle from a garage on Confederate Avenue between 11 a.m. June 30 and noon, July 6.

A theft of a motor vehicle on Old Concord Road was reported to have occurred between 1 and 2:40 p.m. July 6.

Sarah Renee Dzuricky, 42, was arrested July 5 and charged with driving while impaired.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

A report of larceny of motor vehicle accessories on Long Ferry Road was reported to have occurred between 5 p.m. July 1 and 1 p.m. July 2, with a total estimated loss of $15,000.

Deputies investigated a report of a burglary on Leach Road that occurred between 11:35 p.m. July 4 and 11:35 a.m. July 5.

A motor vehicle from Lane Parkway was reportedly stolen between midnight June 26 and 10 a.m. July 1.

Deputies investigated a report of larceny and fraud on Hallmark Circle that occurred on June 24 and was reported July 5. Total estimated loss was $307.

Tyrann Lionell Lewis, 20, was arrested July 5 and charged with communicating threats.

Nathan Ryan Linthicum, 32, was arrested July 5 and charged with possession of controlled substances.