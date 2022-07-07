Collegiate Honors

These Rowan County students were named to the President’s List at Catawba College.

Salisbury: Nourhan Ali, Irma Begic, Bailey Wilson Birkhead , Gemma Margaret Ruth Brown, Sarah Ann Burke, Jenifer Yaneth Castillo Pacas, Chase Franklin Clayton, Gavin Michael Fleming. Sarah Nicole Grooms, Kary W. Hales, Abby Grace Hilton, Caroline Mae, Kruger, Alexandra, Elizabeth Linder, Bernard Weaver Malloy, Breanna Rae Miller, Tyler Jay Miller, Kendall McKenzie Mullis, Alexander Eliseo Rodriguez, Lillian Virginia Rusher, Angela Madison Smith, Meredith Nicole Swaim, Jaxon Aren Wheeler, Jody Albright

China Grove: Joshua Heath Page, Haley Frances Sloop, Bailey Brooke Webster

Rockwell: Julia Grace Rockwell.

These Rowan County students were named to the Dean’s List at Catawba College:

Salisbury: Daniel Baguma, Ambria Nichole-Lynn Barbee, Camryn Mae Bost, Carolina Correia, Alicia Nicole Deras-Cruz, Ruby Paige Fallin, Ashlyn Nicole Fleming, Trey Scott Germano, Jordan Allen Goodine, Breana Jean Griffin, Caylinn E. Helm, Nikolas Charels Hughes, Cynthia Huntley, Benjamin Cooper King, Andrew Jason Kisamore, Bryan W. Lawson, Camantha-Rea Lyerly, Chandler James McClamrock, Haleigh Kristian Mitchell, Nicolas Morillo, Dylan Riley Myers, Joshua Shane Pinto, Elvia Portillo, Jackson Harner Price, Cole Ryan Salber, Jayland Jerome Sanders, Lea Dawn Smith, Matthew James Smith, Naomi Renee Stinson, Mary Grace Stoelting, Denira Sulejmanovic, Rachael Patricia Taylor.

China Grove: Ryan Joseph Crow, Kayla Smith, Rachel Reese Webster.

Woodleaf: Isaac Alexander Anton, Billie Lynn Sullivan,

Landis: Jarod Nathaniel Conner.

Rockwell: Bryson Taylor Sprinkle.

The following Rowan County students were named to the Chancellor’s List at Western Carolina University.

Salisbury: Katelin Bostian, Hannah Brady Austin Collum, Ashlyn Ellenburg, Maci Cooper, Gavin Gombotz, Jason Grenoble, Colleen Heuser, Rebecca Lewis, Trevor Ludwick, Ryder Newell, Richard Prange, Lisa Roberts, Daniel Sloop.

China Grove: Andrew Hubbard, Coralie Jones.

Rockwell: Ashlyn Campbell.

Faith: Nicolas Cuellar.

Cleveland: Payne Edmonds.

The following Rowan County students were named to the Dean’s List at Western Carolina University.

Salisbury: Travis Berry, Sadie Bessette, Kelly Frye, Kirkland Hunter, Jason Puckett, John Vaeth, Joshua Shields, Larry White.

China Grove: Briona Sanders, Andrew Sharpe.

Landis: Taylor Salamone, Sherrill Maxwell.

Rockwell: Tristan Duarte.

Cleveland: Ayden Gillmor.

The following students graduated from Western Carolina University.

Salisbury: Sadie Bessette, Joy Canup, Christina Rary, Mark Rothermund, Douglas Shellhorn, Ethan Stafford, Joseph Watson, Larry White.

China Grove: Andrew Hubbard, Benjamin White.

Rockwell: Kristal Auten, Ashlyn Campbell, Siera Fesperman.

Faith: Erich Byrd.

Mt. Ulla: Mason Freeman.