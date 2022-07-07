Kannapolis History Associates focusing on ‘How we got here’ on Monday

KANNAPOLIS — Ken Lingafelt will speak at the Kannapolis History Associates meeting as the group looks at “how we got here, where we are going and preserving K-Town.” The meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, at A.L. Brown High School’s social room.

Preserving Cannon Mills’ buildings, artifacts, history and memories are among the topics up for discussion by Lingafelt, Kent Gregory and the West Avenue District Group, the innovators behind the revitalization of downtown Kannapolis.

Lingafelt will be sharing what has been accomplished up to this point with downtown revitalization and how it happened. He will also be sharing plans for additional development of downtown.

There will be time for questions and answers. A.L. Brown is at 415 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Kannapolis with parking at the lot east of Trinity Methodist Church.