Goodwill to open second store in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina will hold the grand opening for its second retail store in Salisbury on July 19 at 10 a.m.

The new store, located at 475 Faith Road, will offer thousands of donated items including clothing, furniture, shoes, toys, home décor and more. It will also include a drive-through donation drop-off, which will be open during the store’s regular hours.

Local officials and members of Goodwill’s executive management team will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m., after which the public is invited to browse and shop. The new store joins the Goodwill store on Jake Alexander Boulevard, which opened in 1995.

“We’re excited to open this second store and donation center in Salisbury,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill’s chief marketing officer. “Not only will local families have even more opportunity to find great deals on clothing and household items, they’re also helping others right here in Rowan County. Purchases at both Goodwill stores help support the Goodwill Career Center on South Main Street in Salisbury. Goodwill shoppers and donors make it possible for us to provide free job training and services to thousands of individuals each year, and this new store will help us continue to do that.”

The 11,300-square foot Goodwill retail store will employ 18 people. Store and donation drop-off hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Sundays from 1-6 p.m.