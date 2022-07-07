Education briefs: Partners in Learning director gets state award

SALISBURY – Partners In Learning Executive Director Norma Honeycutt was honored with North Carolina’s Early Education Advocate Award by the North Carolina Early Education Coalition.

There are nearly 6,000 licensed childcare centers across North Carolina, of which other professionals in the field nominated her for this award based on her advocacy efforts. Honeycutt is known for her advocacy work for higher-paying wages for teachers, high-quality early care and education, and lower costs for families.

“Norma is passionate about the development and well-being of children and their families. She has dedicated her life’s work to educating and advocating for childcare in our community and across the state. Rowan County is fortunate to have her leading the way for the future of our children” PIL Board Chair Celia Jarrett said.

PIL is an inclusive learning center accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children. Partners In Learning was formed by a grassroots group of community members, who saw the need for inclusive early education in Rowan County.

Honeycutt is a certified to provide Triple-P, special instruction for infants and toddlers, and holds a bachelor of arts degree in child and family development from the University of North Carolina in Charlotte and a master’s degree in Birth through Kindergarten. Honeycutt has worked in early childhood education for more than 40 years.

“I was surprised and honored to be recognized in this special way. I am only doing what I believe God has called me to do. He calls us to take care of the least of these. Children don’t have a voice, they don’t have a say in how they are treated or what zip code they are born in. If we truly believe that children are our future, we must all strive to advocate for services and programs that will ensure children are protected and provided the best learning opportunities possible. These are a child’s fundamental rights,” Honeycutt said.

NC State awards scholarships to two West Rowan students

Two West Rowan High School students have been awarded Science and Agriculture Scholarships to NC State for the year 2022-23.

The Science and Agriculture Scholarships are Endowed scholarships available to West Rowan students who are going to N.C. State and majoring in engineering, science or agriculture. The current value of the scholarships is $3000 per year.

The West students who were awarded the scholarships are Sarah Taylor, who plans to major in Life Sciences and Madeline Kluttz, who plans to major in Horticultural Science. Two other West Rowan graduates will also be receiving renewed scholarships for the year. They are Adisynne Henley, a senior majoring in life sciences and Brooklyn Hoffner, a junior majoring in animal science.