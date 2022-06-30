Blotter for June 30

In Salisbury Police reports

• Police investigated a burglary on W. Fisher Street that was occurred about 4:30 a.m. June 27.

• A theft from a motor vehicle was reported to have occurred between noon June 24 and 8:41 a.m. June 27, with a total estimated loss of $2,500.

• Vehicle damage from a hit and run on Taylor Street was reported about 11:30 p.m. June 28.

• A theft from a motor vehicle on Jake Alexander Boulevard reportedly occurred between 1:45 a.m. June 25 and 7:15 p.m. June 28, with a total estimated loss of $2,795.

• Lynn Rhonda, 40 was arrested on S. Arlington Street June 26 and charged with larceny.