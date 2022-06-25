 STEM camps open at Pfeiffer

MISENHEIMER — STEM camps continue Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at Pfeiffer University for rising kindergarten through sixth graders. Rising seventh and eight h graders are also welcome and can serve as leaders for younger campers.

STEM camp teachers will be Hannah Hill Park (Pfeiffer alum), Union County Teacher of the Year and board member for NC Gifted Educators, and Alexia Rose. Both hold academically gifted teaching licensure and are also full-time teachers for Scholars Academy for the Gifted.

Jessica Leshko and Allison Varner of Pfeiffer will also be helping with the camp at the Misenheimer Main Campus. Another camp is July 5-Aug. 11 in Albemarle. For additional information, including a literacy and math camp and academic tutoring, visit https:// scholarsacademy4thegifted.org/ collaborations-w-pfeiffer

You can also contact Laura Lowder, professor of education at Pfeiffer University and STEM camps director, at Laura.Lowder@Pfeiffer.edu.