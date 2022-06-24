Local golf: Rowan Masters, first-round results, second-round pairings

Rowan Masters, 19th annual

Warrior

Frst-round results

(1) Nick Lyerly d. (32) McGwire Owen 4 and 2

(2) Landon Merrell d. (31) Garett Lowe 7 and 5

(3) William Little d. (30) Billy Morgan 8 and 7

(4) Derek Lipe d. (29) Titus Okwong by default

(5) Todd Pegram d. (28) George Benfield 6 and 5

(6) Travis Taylor d. (27) Dan Hurd 2-up

(7) Harry Walch d. (26) Matt P0zsik 2 and 1

(8) Kevin Lentz d. (25) Blake Houston 3 and 2

(24) Joe Crossen d. (9) Chris Bowers 1-up

(23) Brian Jones d. (10) Christopher Baguma by default

(22) Robert Shoaf d. (11) Ricky Adams 2 and 1

(12) Roger Jernigan d. (21) Ibraham Aliga by default

(20) Cade Cranfield d. (13) Richard Cobb 2 and 1

(14) Shane Benfield d. (19) Kevin Stimberis 5 and 4

(15) Keith Dorsett d. (18) Trey McKee 3 and 2

(16) Sean Kramer d. (17) Brandon Phillips 2 and 1

 

Early Saturday

(1) Lyerly vs. (16) Kramer

(2) Merrell vs. (15) Dorsett

(3) Little vs. (14) Benfield

(4) Lipe vs. (20) Cranfield

(5) Pegram vs. (12) Jernigan

(6) Taylor vs. (22) Shoaf

(7) Walch vs. (23) Jones

(8) Lentz vs. (24) Crossen

 

 

 

