Kannapolis police investigating shooting death

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a shooting death Wednesday evening. Police officers arrived at the scene near Fairview Street and South Cannon Boulevard after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, medical personnel attempted to save the person but the victim died.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a reward you can contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at https://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.