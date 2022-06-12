March for Our Lives planned for Salisbury

SALISBURY — Community members will meet in downtown Salisbury today to rally against gun violence.

A March for Our Lives demonstration is planned for 5 p.m. March for Our Lives is a youth-led initiative “dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence,” according to its website.

The march will start at the Rowan County Government Administration building at 130 W. Innes St. and continue around Bell Tower Green park. The march will pass several downtown businesses before reassembling at the administrative building for informal remarks from concerned community members.

The march is a response to recent gun violence in Uvalde and Buffalo. In Buffalo, a shooter killed 10 people and several more in a supermarket. In Uvalde, a shooter killed 19 children and two adults in an attack on an elementary school. Similar marches have occurred throughout the United States in recent days.