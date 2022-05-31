Blotter: May 31
Published 6:45 pm Tuesday, May 31, 2022
In Salisbury Police reports:
- Police responded to a shooting on Friday after a victim was injured while walking to a nearby store. The victim reported that the incident occurred in the 400 block of Park Avenue. The victim was approached by a vehicle that opened fire on him. The individual was unable to identify the people in the vehicle but was taken to the hospital shortly after, where he was determined to have suffered two bullet wounds to the foot. The case remains under investigation.
- A victim was shot on Saturday afternoon while in front of a residence in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue. The victim reported hearing a loud noise before realizing that he had been shot in the arm. The individual was eventually taken to a nearby hospital but no suspects have been identified and the matter remains under investigation.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
- A woman was the victim of larceny/pickpocketing after discovering that several valuable rings had been stolen from her while she was on vacation. The victim stated that upon returning from a trip abroad, she discovered three rings had been removed from her luggage. The total estimated loss is $3,800.
- Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges early Saturday morning on I-85 near China Grove. Rowan County deputies conducted a traffic stop along the highway near NC E 152 at around 1:30 a.m. Deputies found drugs and a firearm in the vehicle. Donovan Manuel Perez was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to sell and deliver THC vape cartridges, carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, and a traffic violation. His passenger, Alex Mercado Ocampo, was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Both individuals were placed under secured bond in the Rowan County Detention Center.