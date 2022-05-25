High school baseball: South will try again tonight

Published 5:14 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Post Sports

South pitcher Haiden Leffew. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

South Rowan’s baseball home game against East Lincoln in the best-of-three 3A West Regional championship series was postponed on Tuesday.

The decision was made before noon to postpone due to the field conditions.

The teams will try again tonight at 7 p.m. Both teams are expected to put their aces on the mound.

Game 2 is set for Thursday at East Lincoln.

South Brunswick won the first game of the 3A East Regional on Monday, beating South Central 6-1.

South Brunswick is in Southpor.t on the coast, south of Wilmington, while South Central is in the town of Winterville, in the Greenville area.

 

More Sports

Junior College baseball: Caldwell Tech No. 1 seed for World Series

College baseball: Honeycutt makes All-ACC and all-freshman teams

American Legion baseball: Rowan County opening day roster, schedule

Area Sports Briefs: Justus inducted into HOF

Print Article

Comments