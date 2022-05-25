High school baseball: South will try again tonight
Published 5:14 am Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Staff report
South Rowan’s baseball home game against East Lincoln in the best-of-three 3A West Regional championship series was postponed on Tuesday.
The decision was made before noon to postpone due to the field conditions.
The teams will try again tonight at 7 p.m. Both teams are expected to put their aces on the mound.
Game 2 is set for Thursday at East Lincoln.
South Brunswick won the first game of the 3A East Regional on Monday, beating South Central 6-1.
South Brunswick is in Southpor.t on the coast, south of Wilmington, while South Central is in the town of Winterville, in the Greenville area.