High school baseball: South will try again tonight

Staff report

South Rowan’s baseball home game against East Lincoln in the best-of-three 3A West Regional championship series was postponed on Tuesday.

The decision was made before noon to postpone due to the field conditions.

The teams will try again tonight at 7 p.m. Both teams are expected to put their aces on the mound.

Game 2 is set for Thursday at East Lincoln.

South Brunswick won the first game of the 3A East Regional on Monday, beating South Central 6-1.

South Brunswick is in Southpor.t on the coast, south of Wilmington, while South Central is in the town of Winterville, in the Greenville area.