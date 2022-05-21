Blotter: May 20

Published 6:55 pm Saturday, May 21, 2022

By Brian Dlugosz

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A business at the 1600 block on Heilig Road in Salisbury reported credit card fraud on Wednesday afternoon. The total estimated loss for the business was estimated at $1,500.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A juvenile was the victim of a robbery with a firearm Thursday afternoon on W. Horah Street. The total estimated loss for the victim was $340.

• Deputies responded to reports of obscene material/pornography found on a student’s iPad at a school off of the 2800 block of N. Jake Alexander Boulevard.

