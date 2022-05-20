Quotes of the week: ‘Make sure reproductive health care … is accessible’

“We need to make sure reproductive health care, which includes legal abortions, is accessible, affordable and not parked by shame.”

— Mary Walker, speaking at a Salisbury rally following the release of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would

overturn Roe v. Wade

“I think it’s the old saying of, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

— Judy Klusman, one of the top three incumbent county commissioners who led voting in the Republican primary

“I would wake up on my days off and say, ‘I am just too tired,’ but it was the only way I was going to do it. It doesn’t cost anything but a bit of gas money.”

— Travis Allen, who said he knocked on approximately 3,000 voters’ doors as he became the top vote-getter in the Republican primary for sheriff

“As a parent, what are your options when your child needs a specific formula to keep him healthy and alive and suddenly it’s not

available?”

— Lashonda Harris, who is trying to manage the baby formula shortage for her son who had three holes in his heart and weighed just under 6 pounds at birth

“I’m so glad we still have this park. … My nieces and nephews walked here and now their children walk here. It’s one of those places you feel like your kids will be safe. So I am very glad it is still here.”

— Keya Ruston Stitt, who walked to Royal Giants Park in East Spencer as a child, as did her mother, Jill Burch

“One of the big things for us is we’re Cuban, so how do we make something that is

authentic to us with Cheerwine that doesn’t really mess with how authentic the food is? We went around in circles trying to figure out the best way to do that.”

— Ariella Sanchez, on trying to strike a balance in the Cheerwine cheesecake empanadas from Mambo on Ruedas

“I wish I didn’t have to retire.”

— Marcelene Watson, who spent 45 years with Rowan Vocational Opportunities before her health forced the 87-year-old to call it a career

“We want to be able to provide not just grants, but really push forward with giving out in-kind resources and make sure nonprofits feel the support of their United Way.”

— Jenny Lee, Rowan County United Way executive director on plans to raise $6.1 million to support local nonprofits, bolster the Community Chest Fund and open a new facility called the Hub