My turn, Evelyn Uddin-khan: Ask voters what they need, and the wisdom of a teenager     

By Evelyn Uddin-khan

There are all sorts of candidates who want us to vote for them in November.

They don’t bother to ask us what we need to make our lives better. Our government is a top-down corporation like the rest of corporate America.

Politicians, please don’t tell voters what you think they need. Ask us what we need and do it for us. Work for us!

Ask care-givers what they need to simplify their lives. Ask young working mothers what they need to make them self-sufficient. Ask people living in rat infested “homes” what they need to change their lives. I have a long list. Politicians can write their own lists.

And those Democratic and Republican judges — with party affiliation (as the recent Supreme Court circus has shown) are you capable of fair decisions when people of all races and parties stand before you?

Finally, elected officials — Congress and State Houses — are all supposed to be role models in their respective communities. Let’s take a good look at the present upstarts that invaded our different branches of government and ask ourselves who voted for them.

We the voters must be careful who we vote for and use common sense in making our choices.

Let’s show our power — vote with our heads for our needs.

And yes, I believe elected officials are to uphold certain standards of behavior as befits someone our young people – all people – can admire.

In plain English, there is a shortage of integrity among elected officials. I don’t want my President, members of Congress and judges to be hypocrites. I want them to be role models.

Vote with your head

A 17-year-old who is preparing for college was asked, “If you could vote for anyone who would you vote for?” She replied, “Someone who would support public education and help me get a college degree without loans.”

It was a long conversation. Both parents are saving for this future event and the mum who has a two-year degree would like to return to college and become a teacher. Her American Dream!

This kid’s dream could be possible if voters voted with their head instead of their political dogma.

For example, voters who are concerned about poverty, child hunger, education, human trafficking, mothers and day care, health care, etc. should think carefully about who would support these programs and vote for that person.

The wisdom of a teenager who would vote for someone who is concerned about her education is a message that all votes should consider. We all, especially the poor and the elderly voters, are facing the crisis of our lives.

That kid, when she can vote, will surely make decisions that has life-long benefits for herself, her family and the society she will share.

Her message is vote for what is important to you. Vote with your head, not your …

The wisdom of our younger people should not be lost on this coming election. Vote for your own best interest.