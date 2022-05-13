Blotter: May 13

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Paul Matthew Carter, 41, was arrested on a charge of felony breaking and entering and larceny after being seen on Salisbury Millwork security footage. He was seen with another white male on May 3 and 6 taking lumber from the warehouse before police were called. The other suspect has yet to be identified. Carter received a $10,000 secured bond.

• A vehicle was reported as stolen from Chapman Custom Signs in the 1600 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury on Wednesday.

• A bicycle was reported as stolen in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury on Thursday. The total estimated value was $500.

In Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Christopher Lee Vestal, 24, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor assault on a female on Thursday.

• Ronald Lafleur Woodruff, 44, was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor assault on a female.