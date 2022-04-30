Library Notes: Jump start the summer with an online course

By Amanda Bosch

Rowan Public Library

Are you at a loss for things to do with your summer break? Do you want to feel productive over the summer or ensure that you don’t fall behind in skills or knowledge? Consider using your library card to take a free online course from Gale Courses.

“Gale Courses offers a wide range of highly interactive, instructor-led courses that you can take entirely online” (education.gale.com). What is wonderful is that these courses are free with your library card!

The courses run for approximately six weeks with new courses starting monthly. There are a variety of topics ranging from accounting and finance to personal development, law and legal courses and even technology topics. It is a fun and risk-free way to learn more information about a variety of subjects. Try one this summer for fun!

All you need is your library card and your PIN. If you do not know your PIN, just ask one of your friendly librarians for help. You don’t have to be at the library to access these courses. Just navigate to the Rowan Public Library homepage, click Library Services and under Digital Services, select Online Classes.

The Gale website will guide you through how to sign up for a free Gale Courses account using your email address and creating a password. Please make sure to store your password securely because you will need your password to access the courses. After you have created your account, you will enter your library number and click “Use Library Card” to complete enrollment. All of this can be done from your home computer provided you have internet access. Then, you can take your free online course from the comfort of your own home.

These free online courses are just one of the many perks of having a library card! And did I mention that library cards are free, too? What a deal! If you have more questions or want someone to demonstrate how to find these online classes, just stop by your local branch of the Rowan Public Library and one of our librarians will be happy to assist you.

Amanda Bosch is a librarian at the Rowan Public Library.