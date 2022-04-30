Ann Farabee column: Too far?

By Ann Farabee

One thing I learned from my parents was the need for a family vacation every year. The textile mill where my parents worked closed every summer for the 4th of July week. I loved the years we would head to the beach.

I loved watching the ocean. It was powerful, overwhelming and beautiful.

I was not a swimmer — so my steps into the water were very small ones. But I loved how the waves would break over my knees, then near my waist, and then on my shoulders. I kept moving forward confidently, for the water was gentle and so much fun.

But I was fooled.

Fooled by the increasing depth of the water, by the unpredictability of the waves and by not realizing how far I had drifted.

It had been fun getting that far, until I realized I had gone too far from the shore.

Fear found me.

The current seemed too strong, and the waves had become scary.

I turned around to see my family, but they were nowhere in sight.

As I looked back once more for help, I saw my father heading my direction.

I then felt fearless. He had his eyes on me and help was on the way.

My earthly father did not physically still the waves, but it sure did feel like it that day.

Sometimes, we keep drifting further from shore without realizing the depth of the waters, the height of the waves, or the strength of the current.

But, if we just look, we will see that our heavenly father is heading our direction.

Psalm 89:9 says that when the waves arise, God stills them.

What a beautiful promise!

Lord, thank You for keeping us from danger. Thank You for keeping Your eyes on us always. Thank You for carrying us through the deep waters. Amen.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.