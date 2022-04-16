Kiwanis Pancake Festival is April 22

SALISBURY — Although traditionally held each year in March, the Kiwanis Pancake Festival was moved forward this year to allow more time for improved conditions in the community. Also, the festival will again be a drive-thru, takeout only event with no indoor seating or eating.

The festival will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, and from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the J.F. Hurley Family Y. Tickets are $5 per each and can be obtained from sponsors, Kiwanis members, or on-site.

The drive-thru route begins at the right rear gate of the Hurley Y, accessible through the parking lot adjacent to Juice Life. Tickets can be purchased while driving through to pick up individual trays containing pancakes, sausage, butter and syrup.

More than 50 commercial and business sponsors signed up this year, with major “Grill Partners” including Cloninger Ford & Toyota, F&M Bank, the J.F. Hurley Family Y, JJ’s Construction Company, Melissa Yates with Lantern Realty, the Lettered Lily, Moose Pharmacy and Superior Walls of NC.

Salisbury Kiwanis Charities supports local schools and sponsors “Terrific Kids,” “BUG” (Bringing Up Grades) and “K-Kids,” in eight elementary schools. Kiwanis also sponsors Key Clubs at Carson, East Rowan and Salisbury high schools and offers college scholarships to selected seniors.

The Kiwanis Club also provides funds for infant car seats needed by families leaving Novant Rowan Health Center; books and events for kids associated with Smart Start Rowan, help for the Three-Wide Foundation’s Christmas dinner for local “book bag families,” Christmas gifts and snacks for children associated with Terrie Hess House, help for the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign, cooking and serving lunch to Special Olympic athletes and support for purchasing ereaders for the ApSeed Elementary Education Program. The club also supports Livingstone College’s Bridge Program, Communities in Schools, the Crosby Scholars Program and others.

To learn more about the Salisbury Kiwanis Club and this year’s Pancake Festival, go to https://kiwanisclubofsalisburync.portalbuzz.com .